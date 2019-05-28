Luka Jovic Talks Up Premier League or Serie A Move as Real Madrid Talks Stall

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic has claimed he is suited to the style of the Premier League or Serie A, re-igniting talk regarding his future ahead of an expected summer transfer.

The 21-year-old enjoyed an excellent 2018/19 campaign, scoring 17 goals in 32 Bundesliga games, as well as ten goals in 14 Europa League games for Die Adler.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

The Serbia international's displays put him on the radar for a number of top sides across Europe, while Real Madrid were even reported to have 'completed' a £52.4m deal for the striker. However, Eintracht Frankfurt's sporting director Fredi Bobic has since dismissed those claims.

While ABC claims that talks are still ongoing between Real Madrid and Frankurt, Jovic himself has seemingly talked up other options.

As quoted by Marca, Jovic said: "On a physical level, the Bundesliga is very demanding.

"But after playing against Chelsea and Inter, I personally felt that I could feel even better [playing] in the Premier League or Serie A. Due to the way they play, teams suit me more there."

Luka Jovic was directly involved in 33 goals in his 48 matches for Eintracht Frankfurt across all competitions in 2018/19:



⚽ 27 goals

🎯 6 assists



He's only 21 years-old. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iXgphTPKOR — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 22, 2019

Whether Jovic's comments are a strategic attempt to spook Real Madrid into hastening their negotiations is unknown. However, according to a separate report, Los Blancos are refusing to enter a 'bidding war' for the striker and want a deal closer to €50m than €100m.

Jovic already has experience playing against sides from both the Premier League and Serie A after Eintracht Frankfurt's run to the semi-finals of this season's Europa League.

He netted in both legs of the semi-final against Chelsea, before seeing his side lose out on penalties at Stamford Bridge, while he scored the only goal in the last 16 to see the Bundesliga side edge out Inter earlier in the competition.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Jovic had been on an initial two-year loan deal at Eintracht Frankfurt from SL Benfica, before Adi Hutter's side triggered a clause in his contract to sign him for just €7m in April.