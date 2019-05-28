Multiple La Liga Players Arrested for Alleged Match Fixing

By 90Min
May 28, 2019

Multiple top-flight Spanish footballers have been arrested for alleged involvement in match fixing. 

Servimedia report that a number of players – including Borja Fernandez, who retired this month, and Samu Saiz of Leeds and Getafe – have been arrested for alleged match-fixing in the Primera and Segunda divisions.

The players, including some who have recently retired, are accused of belonging to a criminal organisation, corruption among private individuals and money laundering.

Former Real Madrid and Spain defender Raul Bravo is accused of being the ringleader, with fellow detainees Carlos Aranda and Ińigo Lopez coming through the ranks at the Bernabeu at the same time as him. 

Saiz and Lopez are the only two still playing after Fernandez's retirement, the former having also spent a decade at Real Madrid - overlapping with Bravo's time there, despite being a solid decade younger. 

Huesca president Agustín Lasaosa has also been swept up in the investigation, after his side were relegated from their first ever season in La Liga earlier this month. 

MORE TO FOLLOW

