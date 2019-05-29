Tottenham Announce 26-Man Squad Travelling for Champions League Final Against Liverpool

May 29, 2019

Tottenham have confirmed that a 26-man squad will travel to Madrid ahead of the club's Champions League final against five-time winners Liverpool on Saturday.

Both clubs will be keeping one eye on Wednesday's Europa League final to see if Arsenal can join the contingent of English sides in next years competition, with their opponents Chelsea having booked their spot thanks to a top-four finish.

But with their final at Atlético Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano just days away, Tottenham have confirmed that a squad of 26 players will make the journey to the Spanish capital this week.

Despite often battling with injuries throughout the season, Tottenham have announced that their strongest possible squad will be making the journey to Madrid before manager Mauricio Pochettino decides on a final 18-man team.

From back to front, Hugo Lloris is joined on the plane by Michel Vorm, Paulo Gazzaniga and 20-year-old Alfie Whiteman, who first became part of a first-team squad during the 2016/17 season.


Centre-backs Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Davinson Sánchez and Juan Foyth make up less than half of Tottenham's travelling defenders, with Pochettino instead opting to bring a range of full-backs to Madrid.

On the right, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker-Peters and Serge Aurier have been selected to be part of the travelling squad, while Ben Davies and Danny Rose are Pochettino's selection from the left.

Harry Winks, Victor Wanyama, Eric Dier, Moussa Sissoko, Dele AlliChristian Eriksen, Oliver Skipp and George Marsh are Tottenham's travelling midfielders, while Lucas Moura, Érik Lamela and Son Heung-min will offer the width.

Crucially, however, Harry Kane has also travelled with Fernando Llorente after being forced to miss both of their semi-final legs against Ajax through injury, but he is expected to feature in some capacity this weekend after completing his recovery.

