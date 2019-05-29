Womens' World Cup Group F Preview: United States, Sweden, Thailand & Chile

The wait is almost up for the start of the 2019 Women's World Cup, as 24 countries prepare for this summer's tournament in France hoping to claim the greatest international prize in football.

Here's your preview for Group F, featuring the United States, Sweden, Thailand and Chile.

United States

FIFA Ranking: 1st





Best World Cup: 1st (1991, 1999 & 2015)





Coach: Jill Ellis - With a longstanding affiliation to the UWSNT, Ellis will be leading her nation out at her second World Cup in charge of the side, having been at the helm four years ago when she led her country to the 2015 title.

Player to Watch: Alex Morgan - The poster girl for women's football is her country's standout star in a richly talented forward line. Ellis' side are littered with attacking talent but 29-year-old Morgan is likely to be among the top scorers for the whole competition.

Rising Star: Mallory Pugh, 21 - Pugh gave up her college degree in 2017 to go professional and hasn't looked back since. The youngster has already played 53 matches for her country, netting 16 times and will rival her fellow forwards for a starting berth in France.





Expectations: To win. There is good reason why the USWNT are ranked as the best international women's side, with experience in every department and an excellent coach to guide them. The favourite to win the competition, they have a favourable group as well so should finish as Group F winners.





Any Other Business? With no single squad member playing their football outside of their home nation, there are also only three players in the 23-player team who have played less than 20 matches for the national side.

Sweden

FIFA Ranking: 9th

Best World Cup: 2nd (2003)

Coach: Peter Gerhardsson - Previously manager of Swedish men's side BK Häcken where he won the Swedish Cup in 2016, Gerhardsson took the reins of the women's national team in late 2017. A former forward, the 59-year-old played his entire career in his native Sweden before retiring in 1992.

Player to Watch: Hedvig Lindahl - Much has been said about strikers ahead of the summer showpiece, but Sweden boast one of the finest goalkeepers in the tournament in Lindahl. The 36-year-old is a veteran of the game and one of three Chelsea players in Gerhardsson's squad.

Rising Star: Anna Anvegård, 22 - "She has the classic nose for the target and knows where it is," were the words her national team manager used to describe her shortly after earning her first cap in June 2018. The midfielder has an immense scoring record for her club with 104 goals in 89 appearances for Växjö, and will be hoping to recreate that for the national team in France.





Expectations: Sweden were eliminated from the round of 16 four years ago, but have a much more experienced squad this time around. A second place finish at the 2016 Olympics was a sign of their growth, therefore they certainly feature among some of the stronger sides in the tournament.





Any Other Business? The Swedes lost only one match during their entire 2019 World Cup qualifying campaign, meaning they have qualified for all the Women's World Cup tournaments since its inaugural 1991 edition.

Thailand

FIFA Ranking: 34th

Best World Cup: Group Stage (2015)





Coach: Nuengruethai Sathongwien - She returned as Thailand's head coach following the departure of former manager Spencer Prior, following the 2017 Southeast Asian Games. Sathongwien is well liked among supporters after steering Thailand to their first Women’s World Cup following a fifth-place finish at the 2014 AFC Women’s Asian Cup.





Player to Watch: Duangnapa Sritala - As the oldest and most experienced member of the squad, defender Sritala is also the national side's captain, and will need to use all her guile and know-how to steer Thailand out of a difficult group in their maiden World Cup campaign.

Rising Star: Suchawadee Nildhamrong, 22 - The American-born forward is already one of her country's star players having broken into the national side back in 2017. In just 17 matches, the striker has already notched 12 goals and will be the key threat going forward for Chaba Kaew.





Expectations: With their country firmly behind them this year, it sounds cliche but merely taking part will be more than many of these players ever expected. If they can somehow manage a second-place finish in a group featuring the United States and Sweden it will be one of the shocks of the tournament.





Any Other Business? Nearly half of the squad turn out for the same Thai club Chonburi, while only Tiffany Sornpao plays for a club outside of Thailand.

Chile

FIFA Ranking: 39th

Best World Cup: N/A





Coach: Jose Letelier - The former professional goalkeeper has been coaching the national team since 2015. While in charge of Colo-Colo's women's team, he won the Campeonato Nacional Primera División de Fútbol Femenino ten times in a row before steering Chile to their first ever World Cup.





Player to Watch: María José Rojas - The highest scoring player in the Chile squad, Rojas joined Slavia Praha in the Czech Republic this year after last turning out for Canberra United. Her 12 goals in 20 national appearances make her Letelier's most dangerous weapon up front.

Rising Star: Javiera Grez, 18 - As the second youngest player in the squad, not much will be expected of Grez, however, standing at under five foot, the forward definitely has the chance to fly under the radar in France.





Expectations: Much like Thailand, little is expected of Chile in the summer. Their squad is certainly talented, but they are a few tournaments short of experience to challenge the bigger nations.





Any Other Business? Not one member of the entire 23-player squad has over 22 international caps, making them one of the least experienced squads in the competition.

Group F Fixtures

Date Teams Kick-Off Venue 11 June 2019 Chile vs Sweden 18:00 PM Roazhon Park, Rennes

11 June 2019 United States vs Thailand 21:00 PM Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims 16 June 2019 Sweden vs Thailand 15:00 PM Allianz Riviera, Nice

16 June 2019 United States vs Chile 18:00 PM Parc des Princes, Paris

20 June 2019 Sweden vs Unites States 21:00 PM Stade Océane, Le Havre

20 June 2019 Thailand vs Chile 21:00 PM Roazhon Park, Rennes

*All dates and times are local