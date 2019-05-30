Bayern Munich 'Serious' About Mega Money Move for Paulo Dybala as Bavarians' Summer Rebuild Begins

Bayern Munich are reported to have made Paulo Dybala a central figure to their forthcoming summer rebuild, with the Bavarian side 'serious' about tabling a bid in the region of €80m in the weeks to come.

The Argentine seems to be linked with an exit every year, but a move seems particularly likely this summer after a difficult season at the Allianz Stadium. Stranded out on the right wing in order to accommodate Cristiano Ronaldo and Mario Mandzukic, he netted just five Serie A goals on Juve's way to retaining the title, and with the added impetus of Max Allegri's departure, it is fair to say that Dybala's future is up in the air.

It has been a similarly mixed season for Bayern in their first season under Niko Kovac. They claimed a domestic double, winning the Bundesliga on the final day of the season, but showed uncharacteristic signs of weakness throughout - including their whimpering Champions League exit to Liverpool. With the likes of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery heading for the exit door, they are in serious need of star power in the final third.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the two stories could be about to converge, as they report Bayern are 'really serious' about a move, and see the 25-year-old as the 'big hit' that could kick-start their transfer revolution.

They add that the Bavarian side are ready to put €80m on the table, but note that there is likely some negotiation to be done on that fee, since Juventus have made no secret of their intentions to stand by Dybala. It is reported that they will not consider any bids south of €100m at this stage, and he is contracted until 2022, so there is no obligation to sell on Juve's part.

That doesn't seem like a bridge too far for Bayern, however, and with Juventus facing something of a rebuild themselves, it doesn't seem out of the realms of possibility that they could opt to cash in on a star who has somewhat stagnated in recent months.

Poor recent form aside, however, it is clear to see what Bayern see in Dybala. He has netted 78 goals in 182 appearances for Juve, and remains thought of as one of the best 'number 10s' in the game, with a move away perhaps the catalyst he needs to take his game to the next level.