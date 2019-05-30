Juventus Chairman Seen at Chelsea Hotel in Baku as Serie A Side 'Confident' of Maurizio Sarri Deal

Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli was pictured at the same hotel as Maurizio Sarri and his team prior to Chelsea's Europa League final victory over Arsenal and is believed to have 'briefly' met with the Italian, amid speculation he could be on his way to Turin this summer.

Uncertainty looms over Sarri's future after his first season with the London club despite a reasonably successful campaign. The Blues finished third in the Premier League and lifted a European trophy, but the former Napoli boss has been heavily touted as Juve's first choice to replace the departing Max Allegri.

Further fuelling the fire in the wake of the final in Baku, which Chelsea won 4-1 thanks to a brace from Eden Hazard and goals from Olivier Giroud and Pedro, is a report from Tuttosport, which shows images of Agnelli sitting down with Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck at the Four Seasons hotel.

He is also believed to have greeted Sarri in passing, and while it's unlikely that a move was discussed with the manager on the day that Chelsea prepared for a European final, the report notes that it is likely not entirely coincidental that the two ended up in the same hotel, with Agnelli likely taking the opportunity to butter up the Chelsea boss.



The Italian outlet does acknowledge that Agnelli had other reasons for being in Baku, relating to his role as president of the European Club Association, but Italian journalist Giovanni Capuano has suggested that the meeting between the two chairmen had Sarri's potential move high on the agenda, with a €5.5m compensation deal being discussed.

Earlier reports claim Sarri has already agreed a three-year deal 'in principle' to take over at Juventus and earn £6.2m per year.

Other reports on the speculation, such as one from the Mail, have claimed the Juventus players have already been told Sarri will be their manager next season, with Juve 'increasingly confident' about reaching a compensation deal for the 60-year-old.

Speaking after the Europa League final triumph on Wednesday night, Sarri suggested that his preference is actually to stay Chelsea, but that the decision does not rest with him.

"I need to talk to the club and make sure I know what I can do for Chelsea and what Chelsea can do for me," Sarri said in his post-match press conference.





"I love the Premier League and I'm lucky I'm at Chelsea but at the end of each season you have to sit down and talk. In my opinion, I deserve to stay at Chelsea but my opinion is not enough."