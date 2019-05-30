Maurizio Sarri Claims He 'Deserves to Stay' at Chelsea Following Blues' Europa League Triumph

By 90Min
May 30, 2019

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri will speak to the club this week regarding his future after leading his side to the Europa League title, claiming after the game that he's done enough to merit his stay at helm of the Blues next season.

The Blues comfortably beat London rivals Arsenal 4-1 in Baku thanks to second half goals from Olivier Giroud and Pedro, as well as a brace for Eden Hazard.

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

The trophy is the Italian's first in his managerial career, and following a week of intense speculation linking him to the vacant Juventus job, Sarri claims that he deserves to stay at Stamford Bridge.

"I need to talk to the club and make sure I know what I can do for Chelsea and what Chelsea can do for me," said Sarri in his post-match press conference, as quoted by BBC Sport.

"I love the Premier League and I'm lucky I'm at Chelsea but at the end of each season you have to sit down and talk. In my opinion, I deserve to stay at Chelsea but my opinion is not enough."

Sarri led the Blues to third place in the Premier League in his first season in west London, ensuring that they will be playing Champions League football next season.

However, there have been constant rumours that senior players are not impressed with the 60-year-old, and fans have often chanted expletives at the way he gets his side to play football.

Following an apparent row between David Luiz and Gonzalo Higuain in training this week, Sarri stormed off, which only added fuel to the speculation that he would be replaced by club legend Frank Lampard.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Sarri discussed the Blues' match performance, stating: "I have a contract [for another two years]. At the moment, we are talking about nothing.


"The first half was difficult, match number 64 this season and hot - it was physically difficult to play. I thought we were trying to manage the result. I asked my players to play with more courage, even if they risked losing."

