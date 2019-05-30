Real Madrid Join Barcelona in Matthijs de Ligt Saga as Man Utd Drop Out to Re-Prioritise

By 90Min
May 30, 2019

Real Madrid have emerged as the latest potential threat to Barcelona in their ongoing pursuit of Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt, who has become Europe's most talked about player.

Barça have long been considered 'favourites' to sign De Ligt. But the 19-year-old was linked with Juventus, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the season, while there was a sudden wave of speculation regarding a possible Manchester United transfer just last week.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

But the Catalans, who have already secured an €86m deal for Ajax colleague Frenkie de Jong, appeared to have fought off competition to remain in the driving seat.

Now, however, there is talk that the revelations surrounding Sergio Ramos and his apparent desire to leave Real and move to China could bring Los Blancos into the De Ligt race.

The story comes from Mundo Deportivo, detailing apparent Barça's unwillingness to meet the demands of De Ligt's agent, Mino Raiola. That could be problematic as Paris Saint-Germain are apparently happy to offer a 'blank cheque' to the player. What's more, the same report adds that Real have now been 'put on alert' and have 'set their sights' on De Ligt.

It appears to have firmly knocked Manchester United out of the race, despite claims from he Spanish press that the Old Trafford club had made a 'significantly improved offer' and that Barcelona were no longer 'optimistic' of completing a deal, even if still 'hopeful'.

It has also now been alleged by ESPN that United are prepared to give existing centre-backs Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof, Marcos Rojo and Axel Tuanzebe a chance to impress during pre-season, with the focus on signing a new right-back instead.

With Eden Hazard seemingly on the verge of finally completing his move to Real, several years after it was first rumoured, De Ligt has fast turned into the transfer saga of the summer.

OLAF KRAAK/GettyImages

'Updates' are so frequent that it is hard to keep up, while it has become virtually impossible to verify the accuracy of such reports, with the likelihood that all sides of the table are using media briefings to try and gain an upper hand in the negotiating process.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message