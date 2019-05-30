USWNT Visit Alpaca Farm for Team Bonding as Preparations for 2019 World Cup Gather Pace

By 90Min
May 30, 2019

The United States Women's National Team (USWNT) played their final World Cup warm-up game on home soil last weekend and have now touched down in Europe ahead of the 2019 tournament in France, where they will be looking to defend their 2015 title.

The first stop in Europe for Alex Morgan, Carli Lloyd, Megan Rapinoe and co. is southern England, with the squad visiting an alpaca farm for a team bonding session as preparations for the World Cup reach the final stages, before the competition begins for real.

View this post on Instagram

Alpacas please.

A post shared by Allie Long (@allie_long_) on

View this post on Instagram

BYO Alpaca

A post shared by Sam Mewis (@sammymewyy) on

Drawn in Group F, the United States will be among the last two teams to begin their tournament when they face Thailand in Reims on June 11.

There will then be further matches with Chile on June 16, and then a potential group decider against Sweden, the team who knocked the Americans out of the 2016 Olympics, on June 20.

For more on this summer's World Cup, including information on the tournament dates, all the venues, Golden Boot contenders, potential breakout stars and more, click here.

