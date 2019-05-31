Antonio Conte Named Inter Milan's Next Manager

By Associated Press
May 31, 2019

MILAN — Antonio Conte has been named Inter Milan coach after being out of a job since June 2018 after being fired by English Premier League side Chelsea.

Inter made the widely expected announcement at 6 a.m. (0400 GMT) Friday on its website.

While details were not disclosed, the former Juventus coach reportedly signed a three-year contract with Inter.

Inter president Steven Zhang says, ''I'm sure that Antonio Conte is one of the best coaches out there. ... I'm certain that he'll help us achieve our objective and fulfil our mission, one which has always remained the same: to make this club one of the best in the world again.''

The announcement comes a day after Inter said that Luciano Spalletti had left the club.

Spalletti led the team to two straight fourth-place finishes and qualification to the Champions League. But he failed to win any silverware with the club.

