It only took two minutes for Mohamed Salah to score Liverpool's first goal in this year's Champions League final against Tottenham.

Salah gave Liverpool an early 1–0 lead by hammering in a penalty kick past Tottenham's Hugo Lloris, who dived right but couldn't stop it.

Mo Salah makes no mistake and takes the early gift provided by Moussa Sissoko's handball. 1-0 Liverpool!



Mo Salah makes no mistake and takes the early gift provided by Moussa Sissoko's handball. 1-0 Liverpool!

The penalty was awarded after Moussa Sissoko unintentionally blocked a pass by Sadio Mané with his arm less than 30 seconds into the game. Spurs have now conceded eight goals in the opening 15 minutes of Champions League games this season.

A PENALTY CALL 23 SECONDS IN

Salah’s opener for Liverpool was the second fastest goal in a Champions League final, only behind Paolo Maldini's goal for AC Milan 50 seconds into the matchup against Liverpool in 2005.

Liverpool is seeking its sixth title in its history, while Tottenham is going after its first.