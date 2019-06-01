WATCH: Tottenham Penalty in Opening Seconds Gifts Liverpool UCL Final Lead

Mohamed Salah connected on the penalty kick to make it 1–0 Liverpool early.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
June 01, 2019

It only took two minutes for Mohamed Salah to score Liverpool's first goal in this year's Champions League final against Tottenham.

Salah gave Liverpool an early 1–0 lead by hammering in a penalty kick past Tottenham's Hugo Lloris, who dived right but couldn't stop it.

The penalty was awarded after Moussa Sissoko unintentionally blocked a pass by Sadio Mané with his arm less than 30 seconds into the game. Spurs have now conceded eight goals in the opening 15 minutes of Champions League games this season.

Salah’s opener for Liverpool was the second fastest goal in a Champions League final, only behind Paolo Maldini's goal for AC Milan 50 seconds into the matchup against Liverpool in 2005.

Liverpool is seeking its sixth title in its history, while Tottenham is going after its first.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message