Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil star Neymar has been accused of raping a woman in Paris, according to reports in Brazil.

The report was filed in Sao Paolo, Brazil, on Friday. According to the report, a woman claimed she exchanged messages with Neymar on Instagram and flew to meet him in Paris. Neymar reportedly met the woman at a hotel at 8 p.m. on May 15 and arrived "apparently drunk." He allegedly became aggressive "and, with violence, had sexual intercourse against the victim’s will," according to police report documents obtained by multiple outlets.

The report also says that she left Paris two days later and did not file her complaint in the immediate aftermath because she was shaken by the alleged incident.

Neither Neymar nor PSG has commented on the report, though his father and agent denied the allegations.

"This is a tough moment. If we can’t show the truth quickly it will be a snowball," Neymar dos Santos Told TV Band, according to the Associated Press. "If we have to show Neymar’s WhatsApp messages and the conversations with this lady, we will."

Neymar helped PSG capture the Ligue 1 title this season and is currently training with the Brazilian national team ahead of this month's Copa America, for which Brazil is the host nation.

Neymar is the second high-profile men's player to be accused of rape in recent months. Last fall, Cristiano Ronaldo was accused of rape by Kathryn Mayorga in an incident that dates back to 2009. Las Vegas police proceeded to reopen the criminal case against Ronaldo, and the investigation is still pending.