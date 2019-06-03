Zlatan Ibrahimovic Scores on Insane Bicycle Kick for Galaxy vs. Revolution

Ibrahimovic netted his 11th goal of the season on Sunday, trailing only Carlos Vela for the MLS lead. 

By Michael Shapiro
June 03, 2019

Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic converted a goal-of-the-MLS-season contender on Sunday night with a spectacular bicycle kick against the New England Revolution.

Ibrahimovic received a pass inside the box in the 83rd minute, volleying the ball off his chest and onto his right foot. He then flipped the ball into the air and turned his back to the net before unleashing a rocket into the upper left corner.

The insane score cut the Revolution's lead to 2–1, but that score would stand for a New England win, giving Bruce Arena a victory in his debut as the club's manager–against his former team. Ibrahimovic now has 11 goals on the season, second in MLS behind Los Angeles FC's Carlos Vela.

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Galaxy, who sit nine points behind LAFC and in second place in the Western Conference.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message