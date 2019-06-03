Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic converted a goal-of-the-MLS-season contender on Sunday night with a spectacular bicycle kick against the New England Revolution.

Ibrahimovic received a pass inside the box in the 83rd minute, volleying the ball off his chest and onto his right foot. He then flipped the ball into the air and turned his back to the net before unleashing a rocket into the upper left corner.

Just the casual self-volley-bicycle kick combo, courtesy of Zlatan Ibrahimovic 😱



(via @MLS)pic.twitter.com/GPd9qrON3b — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) June 3, 2019

The insane score cut the Revolution's lead to 2–1, but that score would stand for a New England win, giving Bruce Arena a victory in his debut as the club's manager–against his former team. Ibrahimovic now has 11 goals on the season, second in MLS behind Los Angeles FC's Carlos Vela.

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Galaxy, who sit nine points behind LAFC and in second place in the Western Conference.