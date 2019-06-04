Liverpool Linked With Ajax Defender Matthijs De Ligt Again as Barcelona Move Continues to Drag

Could Liverpool male Ajax captain Matthijs De Ligt their next 'trophy'? That's the question posed by German newspaper Bild, as the saga around the young defender's future rumbles on.

The Reds are still celebrating following their 2-0 Champions League final victory over Tottenham on Saturday night, their sixth European Cup triumph in total, while Jurgen Klopp and the recruitment team are expected to make few signings this summer.

Virgil and Gini's Dutch teammates gave them one hell of a welcome! https://t.co/RPGD0lE3za — LiverpoolPro (@LiverpoolPro) June 4, 2019

However, newspaper Bild has stirred the pot by hinting that the wonderkid centre back from the Eredivisie champions could be a target for Liverpool.

De Ligt is still only 19-years-old, but is one of the most talked about players in world football following an extraordinary season with de Godenzonen, in which he won the league title and the Dutch Cup.

He was also a key part of the side that reached the Champions League semi-final, after an extraordinary run in which they knocked out European heavyweights Real Madrid and Juventus, before eventually losing in dramatic circumstances against Tottenham.

Bild reporting that «de Ligt could be Klopp’s next triumph”



Will Man UTD lose the player to Liverpool? pic.twitter.com/URt3Y8zaZ1 — Jan Aage Fjortoft (@JanAageFjortoft) June 4, 2019

De Ligt has been a colossus at the back all season, and has scored seven goals in his 55 appearances across all competitions this season, showing maturity and ability far beyond his years.

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has already admitted that it will be impossible for the club to keep hold of De Ligt this summer, with reported interest also coming from Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Real Madrid and Manchester United.

While Liverpool fans might be hopeful that their new status as European champions and the relationships that Virgil van Dijk and Gini Wijnaldum have with De Ligt on international duty might convince the youngster to come to Anfield, his next destination is still widely expected to be Barcelona.