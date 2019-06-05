Brazilian superstar Neymar left Wednesday's friendly vs. Qatar with an undisclosed injury to his right leg.

Qatar midfielder Assim Madibo collided with Neymar early in the first half, swiping the ball off the Paris Saint-Germain forward who rolled over and grimaced after the incident.

Neymar leaves with an injury in the first half for Brazil



(via @beINSPORTSUSA)pic.twitter.com/5w84CZswsF — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) June 6, 2019

Here's a second look at the play that forced Neymar off 👀



It looks like a possible ankle injury but still unclear with the match at halftime. pic.twitter.com/cjk5yPbv5p — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) June 6, 2019

Neymar had his lower right leg wrapped in ice and was helped off by Brazilian team trainers. It's the second knock he has suffered after previously sustaining a left knee injury during training last week.

Wednesday's appearance marked Neymar's first national team action since being accused of rape by a woman in Paris earlier this week.

Brazil is gearing up for Copa América, a South American tournament that the nation is hosting later this month.