Neymar Exits Brazil Friendly vs. Qatar With Apparent Right Leg Injury

Neymar collided with a defender during the first half of Brazil's friendly vs. Qatar.

By Kaelen Jones
June 05, 2019

Brazilian superstar Neymar left Wednesday's friendly vs. Qatar with an undisclosed injury to his right leg.

Qatar midfielder Assim Madibo collided with Neymar early in the first half, swiping the ball off the Paris Saint-Germain forward who rolled over and grimaced after the incident.

Neymar had his lower right leg wrapped in ice and was helped off by Brazilian team trainers. It's the second knock he has suffered after previously sustaining a left knee injury during training last week.

Wednesday's appearance marked Neymar's first national team action since being accused of rape by a woman in Paris earlier this week.

Brazil is gearing up for Copa América, a South American tournament that the nation is hosting later this month.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message