England vs. Scotland Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Women's World Cup

How to watch England and Scotland in the 2019 Women's World Cup on Sunday, June 9.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 09, 2019

England will face neighboring rival Scotland in their first matches of the 2019 Women's World Cup. The match takes place at Allianz Riviera in Nice, France, at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday.

England and Scotland are in Group D along with Argentina and Japan as 20 other countries battle it out in the group stage to advance for the trophy. England is coming off a 1–0 loss to New Zealand and a 2–0 win over Denmark before the World Cup and is considered among the favorites to win the title after its SheBelieves Cup triumph in March.

Scotland last earned a 3–2 win over Jamaica ahead of the tournament. 

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: Fox, Telemundo

Live Stream: You can watch via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Listen to Throwback, SI's new podcast series telling the untold stories behind the greatest moments in sports history. Season 1 explores the origin story of the Women's World Cup and the U.S. women's national team, telling the tale of the Americans' 1991 world champions. Download, subscribe and listen via Apple Podcasts and Stitcher.

