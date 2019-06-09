England will face neighboring rival Scotland in their first matches of the 2019 Women's World Cup. The match takes place at Allianz Riviera in Nice, France, at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday.

England and Scotland are in Group D along with Argentina and Japan as 20 other countries battle it out in the group stage to advance for the trophy. England is coming off a 1–0 loss to New Zealand and a 2–0 win over Denmark before the World Cup and is considered among the favorites to win the title after its SheBelieves Cup triumph in March.

Scotland last earned a 3–2 win over Jamaica ahead of the tournament.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: Fox, Telemundo

