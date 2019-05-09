Throwback: The Rise of Women's Soccer in America

A narrative podcast series examining the origin story of the U.S. women's national team and the first-ever Women's World Cup in 1991
There are moments in sports—games, plays, epic performances—which become the stuff of legend, memorialized in photographs, and forever cemented into our collective memory. But these moments aren’t the beginning. Rather, they are often the end of a story which began long before, in obscurity, struggle, and even failure. And in order to tell those stories, we need to go back. From Sports Illustrated, this is Throwback, a sports history podcast.

Season 1 tells the origin story of the U.S. women’s national team and the first Women’s World Cup in 1991. Hosted by Grant Wahl, the premier soccer journalist in the U.S., this season will follow the pioneers who defined women’s soccer in America as they evolve from a group of talented but inexperienced misfits and teenagers into an American phenomenon. Featuring the voices of players who became superstars like Mia Hamm, Michelle Akers and Kristine Lilly; their former coach, Anson Dorrance; historians; authors; the woman who first demanded that FIFA hold a Women’s World Cup; and even ex-FIFA President, Sepp Blatter.

Episode 1: The Tsunami Hitting the Shore

The 1999 Women’s World Cup was the first to captivate an American audience. But it wasn’t the first Women’s World Cup—that happened eight years earlier. And barely anyone paid attention. How did the U.S. women go from no-names to superstars? Why did it take so long for FIFA to hold a Women’s World Cup? And what does any of this have to do with ex-FIFA president Sepp Blatter? 

