Álvaro Morata's Home Robbed by Armed Men With Striker Away on Spain Duty

Armed men broke into Atlético Madrid striker Álvaro Morata's home while he was playing for Spain away at the Faroe Islands earlier in June.

The thieves stole several valuable items during the raid and, while the police were quick to act, they escaped without capture.

Marca reported that while there was no physical damage, those present in the house were left shaken by the robbery.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

The break-in took place at the Morata home in the La Moraleja area of Madrid on the evening of June 7, as reported by Football Espana. Police stated that his wife, Alice Campello, his two children and their nanny were all present during the burglary.

Morata has been given time off to deal with the incident as Spain prepare to play Sweden at the Bernabéu on Monday.

Morata returned to Spain back in January to join Atlético Madrid on an 18-month loan deal. He scored six goals in 17 appearances for Los Rojiblancos, helping them to qualify for the Champions League and earning a spot in Spain's squad for their fixtures against the Faroe Islands and Sweden.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Atlético want to sign the striker on a permanent deal and Morata himself is keen to end his association with Chelsea and make the move.

Former Juventus and Real Madrid forward Morata didn't comment on the theft at his home and the matter is currently under investigation by the police.

The robbery follows a concerning trend of footballers' home being targeted while they are away on match duty. Angel Di Maria, Marek Hamsik and Sadio Mane have all experienced similar situations in recent years.