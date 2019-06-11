Fedor Chalov: 5 Things to Know About the CSKA Moscow Striker Linked With Arsenal

Arsenal's latest campaign ended with disappointment after they were thrashed 4-1 by Chelsea in the Europa League final.

The Gunners were not so fortunate this season, finishing fifth in the Premier League meaning they will be playing in the Europa League for the third consecutive year.

Along with the primary disappointment of not competing among Europe's elite comes the secondary issue of a smaller transfer fund going into next season.

What was already a small budget will undoubtedly become even smaller without the added income Champions League football would have provided.

Unai Emery will have to work with what he's got and attempt to snap up some bargains on a few hidden gems. The Spaniard will be hoping potential signing Fedor Chalov will be one of those.

Here's what you need to know about the Russian striker.

Got His First International Cap at Just 21

Chalov's international career is still very much in its infancy, but being being selected for the first team at such a young age is a great achievement nonetheless, and points towards a promising future.

He was selected for the extended squad when Russia hosted the 2018 World Cup. However, he was not chosen to feature during the tournament in which Russia largely over-performed, eliminating Spain before being defeated by runners-up Croatia in the quarter-finals.

Chalov didn't have to wait much longer to make his senior debut for the national side, having been selected for a Euro 2020 qualifier against Belgium in March 2019.

Has Been at CSKA Moscow Since He Was Eight Years Old

CSKA Moscow's first choice striker is well and truly one of their own, having made his way up through their youth system before truly establishing himself in the starting lineup.

Chalov has been at the club for his entire professional career, joining their ranks at the age of eight.

He had to wait until 2016 to make his debut, being handed the opportunity following a spell of impressive performances in the UEFA Youth League, one of which saw him score four goals against Monaco.

He would eventually go on to replace the then misfiring first choice striker Lacina Traore.

The Top Goal-Scorer in the Russian Premier League

Having scored 15 goals during the latest campaign, Chalov finished two goals clear of the next most prolific forward, Zardar Azmoun of Zenit St Petersburg.

On average he scores a goal every 164 minutes played, something which is unsurprising considering over 60% of the shots he took were on target.

Along with his 15 goals, Chalov provided seven assists, renowned for his eye for a pass and dummy runs that give his teammates the opportunity to get in on goal.

He Is a Big Game Player

Despite his age, Chalov has already done a pretty good job of making a name for himself on the big stage, finding the net against tough opposition.

He popped up with a goal against his potential suitors Arsenal during the second leg of the Europa League quarter-final meeting back in the 2017/18 campaign. Disappointingly for him, CSKA were eliminated 3-6 on aggregate.

He was also one of three goalscorers during Moscow's shock 3-0 win over Real Madrid during the group stage of the Champions League last season.

He Is Wanted by Several Top Sides

Chalov still has three years left on his contract at CSKA but is already attracting attention from some pretty elite European sides.

Along with the Gunners, Monaco are reportedly keen on recruiting him as they look to rebuild following a disappointing campaign in which they narrowly avoided relegation, finishing 17th, just two points clear of the drop.

La Liga side Sevilla are also keeping tabs on the 21-year-old as they look to use renowned talent spotter and sporting director Monchi to their advantage during the transfer window.