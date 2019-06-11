The U.S. women's national team begins its Women's World Cup title defense in France, when it takes on heavy underdog Thailand in Reims.

The only other time these two sides have met was nearly three years ago, and the U.S. ran away with a 9-0 friendly victory on what was Heather O'Reilly's final international match. More of the same is expected on the Women's World Cup stage, with the U.S. looking to get out to a strong start ahead of what is anticipated to be a much more difficult road.

While the U.S. won it all in Canada four years ago, Thailand wasn't remotely close to being as fortunate, though it did manage to get a win in group play over the Ivory Coast before bowing out.

One big change to the USA's expected lineup is in central defense, where Becky Sauerbrunn (quad) is being held out with what U.S. Soccer has called "precautionary" reasons. Julie Ertz has moved back into Sauerbrunn's role at center back–where she starred and emerged on the world stage four years ago–and Sam Mewis has stepped into the starting lineup in the midfield.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here is the USA's lineup for the match:

Here are the rosters for both nations:

GOALKEEPERS: Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS: Abby Dahlkemper (NC Courage), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars); Crystal Dunn (NC Courage), Ali Krieger (Orlando Pride), Kelley O'Hara (Utah Royals), Becky Sauerbrunn (Utah Royals), Emily Sonnett (Portland Thorns)

MIDFIELDERS: Morgan Brian (Chicago Red Stars), Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns), Rose Lavelle (Washington Spirit), Allie Long (Seattle Reign), Samantha Mewis (NC Courage)

FORWARDS: Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns); Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC), Jessica McDonald (NC Courage), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Utah Royals), Mallory Pugh (Washington Spirit), Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign)

THAILAND

GOALKEEPERS: Waraporn Boonsing (Bundit Asia), Sukanya Chor Charoenying (Air Force Central FC), Tiffany Sornpao (Kennesaw State University)

DEFENDERS: Kanjanaporn Saenkhun (Bundit Asia), Natthakarn Chinwong (Bundit Asia), Duangnapa Sritala (Bangkok), Ainon Phancha (Chonburi FC), Warunee Phetwiset (Chonburi FC), Sunisa Srangthaisong (Bundit Asia), Sudarat Chuchuen (Srisaket), Phonpirun Philawan (Bundit Asia)

MIDFIELDERS: Pikul Khueanpet (Bundit Asia), Silawan Intamee (Chonburi FC), Orathai Srimanee (Bundit Asia), Orapin Waenngoen (Bundit Asia), Khwanrudi Saengchan (Bundit Asia), Wilaiporn Boothduang (Bangkok), Kanjana Sung-Ngoen (Bangkok)

FORWARDS: Miranda Nild (UC Berkeley), Rattikan Thongsombut (Bundit Asia), Saowalak Pengngam (Chonburi FC), Taneekarn Dangda (Bangkok), Pitsamai Sornsai (Chonburi FC)