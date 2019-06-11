Women's World Cup Recap: Netherlands Leave it Late Against New Zealand as Sweden Snatch Win

The final day of the Women's World Cup's opening round of fixtures is well underway, with only Abby Wambach's USWNT still to play Thailand in Tuesday's late kick-off.

The Netherlands found themselves forced to dig deep in a thrilling opening match against New Zealand to start the day's action, while Chile's goalkeeper Christiane Endler's heroics were unable to stop Sweden from winning their first match at the World Cup.

New Zealand 0-1 Netherlands

LOIC VENANCE/GettyImages

The Netherlands left it late against New Zealand to kick start their World Cup campaign with a win, but Jill Roord's late header ensured that Sarina Wiegman's side joined Canada at the top of Group E.

Despite being in control for most of the match, New Zealand's tactics saw them presented with a handful of opportunities on the counter-attack, but it was actually a defensive mistake from the Oranje which saw Olivia Chance come close to breaking the deadlock, only being denied by the underside of the crossbar.





Rosie White and Sarah Gregorius forced goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal into smart saves either side of half-time, but for all their chances New Zealand weren't able to put the ball into the back of the net.

WSL top scorer Vivianne Miedema came close to scoring her first of the competition at the other end of the pitch, sending one effort narrowly wide of the post before Erin Nayler was forced into a smart save at her near post.

But in the 92nd minute, Merel van Dongen's deep cross was headed back across goal by Lineth Beerensteyn for fellow substitute Roord to nod home the winning goal, leaving New Zealand empty-handed despite their impressive display.

Chile 0-2 Sweden

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

It looked for all the world that Chile's match against Sweden would be heading for just the second draw of the Women's World Cup so far,

Sweden were in control of the opening 45 minutes and were just inches away from taking the lead when a deflected header was on course to creep into the corner of the net, but Chile's star performer Christiane Endler somehow got a hand to the ball and cleared the danger.





Just before the 72nd minute, the referee halted play due to adverse weather conditions and there was a lengthy delay in proceedings, but the pattern of the match continued after the game resumed as Sweden continued to press for the opener.

Just 10 minutes before full-time, Sweden finally found a way past Endler when Kosovare Asllani pounced on a loose ball inside the penalty area before firing a stunning left-footed effort into the top corner or the net.





Sofia Jakobsson couldn't put the game to bed and saw a dinked effort sail over the crossbar, but Sweden were able to put the icing on the cake when substitute Madelen Janogy went on an impressive solo run before rounding off the scoring in Brittany.

Updates from the United States Women's National Team match against Thailand in Tuesday's late kick-off will be available on the full-time whistle.