Man Utd & Tottenham Among Clubs in Talks With Lyon Over Signing of Tanguy Ndombele

By 90Min
June 13, 2019

Manchester United and Tottenham are still in talks with Lyon over the possibility of signing midfielder Tanguy Ndombélé this summer.

The 22-year-old is biding his time ahead of the new season but remains a hot topic for a number of clubs across Europe, including French champions Paris Saint-Germain as well as Juventus.

Lyon are in talks with all four sides over Ndombélé's future, but Téléfoot journalist Julien Maynard insists an agreement still hasn't been reached over the France international's next move.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas confirmed last month he already had three offers on the table for Ndombélé, with Manchester United and Tottenham rumoured to be among the clubs to have made their first approach.

"I am negotiating with the biggest European clubs for Ndombélé," Aulas revealed in May. "I'm the one who revived the PSG talks so that they don't feel dismissed.

"I told myself that it was the time to speak to PSG because PSG would win more by operating with French clubs. If PSG aligns with the three offers received and Tanguy agrees, obviously it would be nice if he goes there."

As things stand, Tottenham appear to be closest to land Ndombélé's signature this summer but it's expected to go down to the wire between them and Manchester United.

Juventus' interest has also thrown a spanner in the works as reports from Italy over the last few days have suggested that Ndombélé has actually reached an agreement over personal terms in Turin, although they add the player would prefer a move to the Premier League.

The likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City have also been linked with a move for Ndombélé this summer, but as things stand both clubs appear to have their priorities set elsewhere.

