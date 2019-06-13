Steve Mounie Emerges as Target for Champions League Hopefuls Olympiacos

Greek side Olympiacos are reportedly interested in Huddersfield Town striker Steve Mounie as they search for a front man to lead the line in the Champions League qualifying rounds.

Mounie was signed by the Terriers from Montpellier two seasons ago on a four year deal, after netting 15 times in Ligue 1 during their 2016/17 campaign. However, the arrival of Jan Siewert at the helm has seen recently relegated Huddersfield opt for a 4-3-3 formation, with January signing Karlan Grant positioned as the leading striker.

This leaves Mounie playing second fiddle to Grant, and Greek news outlet SPORTime have reported that Olympiacos are interested in the forward.

Mounie has struggled to replicate the form he produced in France during his two seasons playing for Huddersfield in the English top flight, managing nine goals in his first term and only two last season.

Olympiacos finished as runners-up to PAOK in the Greek Super League and want to bolster their attacking options to challenge for the title next season and make it into the group stages of the Champions League.

This is where a deal for Mounie could get tricky as he is currently on international duty with Benin, participating in the African Cup of Nations. The competition runs until 27 July while Champions League qualifying starts in June, which would prevent Mounie from featuring in the early rounds of the competition.