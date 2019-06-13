Steve Mounie Emerges as Target for Champions League Hopefuls Olympiacos

By 90Min
June 13, 2019

Greek side Olympiacos are reportedly interested in Huddersfield Town striker Steve Mounie as they search for a front man to lead the line in the Champions League qualifying rounds. 

Mounie was signed by the Terriers from Montpellier two seasons ago on a four year deal, after netting 15 times in Ligue 1 during their 2016/17 campaign. However, the arrival of Jan Siewert at the helm has seen recently relegated Huddersfield opt for a 4-3-3 formation, with January signing Karlan Grant positioned as the leading striker.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

This leaves Mounie playing second fiddle to Grant, and Greek news outlet SPORTime have reported that Olympiacos are interested in the forward.

Mounie has struggled to replicate the form he produced in France during his two seasons playing for Huddersfield in the English top flight, managing nine goals in his first term and only two last season. 

Olympiacos finished as runners-up to PAOK in the Greek Super League and want to bolster their attacking options to challenge for the title next season and make it into the group stages of the Champions League.

This is where a deal for Mounie could get tricky as he is currently on international duty with Benin, participating in the African Cup of Nations. The competition runs until 27 July while Champions League qualifying starts in June, which would prevent Mounie from featuring in the early rounds of the competition.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message