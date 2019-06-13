USWNT Icon Carli Lloyd Shows Compassion for Thailand Goalkeeper After 13-0 Blowout

USWNT superstar Carli Lloyd had kind words of encouragement for Thailand goalkeeper Sukanya Chor. Charoenying after their 13-0 annihilation at the Women's World Cup in France, supporting the opposing stopper in a heart warming social media exchange.

Including the first USA goal that was ruled out for offside, Charoenying ended up picking the ball out of her net 14 times in the Group F mismatch and cut a disconsolate figure at full-time.

Robert Cianflone/GettyImages

The game will go down in history as a record World Cup win, while USWNT forward Alex Morgan tied the individual record for most goals in a single World Cup match after scoring five.

Lloyd, now more of a back-up player at the age of 36 but still a living legend of the women's game, came off the bench to score the 13th American goal on the night.

Sportingly, she approached Charoenying at the end to acknowledge the Thai goalkeeper. And Charoenying, who is 31 years of age and at her second World Cup, has since taken to Twitter to offer her gratitude for Lloyd's gesture and motivational words.

Thanks so much, Lloyd. Your words that you told me make me strong. Keep going for this tournament and so on.firstly, I felt dispointment in worst situation but this is the biggest experience in mylife.☺️☺️☺️🇹🇭❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BdFxbc0GgW — ช.ผลิตค้าบ😜😜 (@chor_1987) June 13, 2019

"Thanks so much, Lloyd," the Chonburi club player said.

"Your words that you told me make me strong. Keep going for this tournament and so on. Firstly, I felt disappointment in the worst situation but this is the biggest experience in my life."

Lloyd herself replied, "All you can do is give it your best each and every day. Keep fighting and never give up!! Still two more games to play."

All you can do is give it your best each and every day. Keep fighting and never give up!! Still 2 more games to play. 😊 https://t.co/pFW4wEK8Nb — Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) June 13, 2019

Thailand now go on to face 2016 Olympic silver medallists Sweden in their next Group F fixture in Nice on Sunday, while the United States will be looking to build even more momentum when they meet Chile in Paris later on the same day.

