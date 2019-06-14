Eden Hazard Reveals How Luka Modric Responded to His Request to Take Real Madrid's Number 10 Shirt

By 90Min
June 14, 2019

Eden Hazard has revealed that he jokingly asked for the number ten shirt off Luka Modric upon his arrival at Real Madrid - though his request was eventually denied by the Croatian midfielder.

The former Chelsea man was officially unveiled at Real Madrid on Thursday evening, where he was paraded out in front of some 50,000 supporters shortly after completing a medical at La Moraleja University Hospital.

Hazard was provided with a blank Real Madrid shirt for the presentation having not yet been handed a squad number, but he has revealed that he is very unlikely to be wearing the number ten shirt - which he wore for the majority of his time with Chelsea - any time soon.

Speaking after his arrival at the Bernabeu, Hazard said, as per the Evening Standard: “I have been able to talk to Modric through [former Chelsea team-mate Mateo] Kovacic.

"I was joking when I asked him to lend me the number 10. He said no, so I’ll have to find another number.

"But right now, the number is not important for me, I just [want] to play with this badge."

Hazard is just one of a number of high-profile signings made by Real already this summer, as he joins Eder Militao, Rodrygo, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy at the club.

Real don't appear to have concluded their business in the transfer window just yet as Manchester United's Paul Pogba appears to be the next player in their sights - if recent reports from France prove to be accurate, that is.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message