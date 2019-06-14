Eden Hazard Reveals How Luka Modric Responded to His Request to Take Real Madrid's Number 10 Shirt

Eden Hazard has revealed that he jokingly asked for the number ten shirt off Luka Modric upon his arrival at Real Madrid - though his request was eventually denied by the Croatian midfielder.

The former Chelsea man was officially unveiled at Real Madrid on Thursday evening, where he was paraded out in front of some 50,000 supporters shortly after completing a medical at La Moraleja University Hospital.

Hazard was provided with a blank Real Madrid shirt for the presentation having not yet been handed a squad number, but he has revealed that he is very unlikely to be wearing the number ten shirt - which he wore for the majority of his time with Chelsea - any time soon.

Speaking after his arrival at the Bernabeu, Hazard said, as per the Evening Standard: “I have been able to talk to Modric through [former Chelsea team-mate Mateo] Kovacic.

"I was joking when I asked him to lend me the number 10. He said no, so I’ll have to find another number.

"But right now, the number is not important for me, I just [want] to play with this badge."

Hazard is just one of a number of high-profile signings made by Real already this summer, as he joins Eder Militao, Rodrygo, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy at the club.

Real don't appear to have concluded their business in the transfer window just yet as Manchester United's Paul Pogba appears to be the next player in their sights - if recent reports from France prove to be accurate, that is.