Dennis Praet's Future to Be Resolved in Coming Weeks as Rumours of Arsenal Move Persist

By 90Min
June 15, 2019

The agent of Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet has revealed that his client's future will be resolved in the next "few weeks".


The 25-year-old has been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium this summer, alongside teammate Joachim Andersen, after enjoying an impressive Serie A campaign under Marco Giampaolo.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

However, he is also thought to be a target for AC Milan - whom Giampaolo is expected to take charge of after his exit from Sampdoria was confirmed - and speculation in Italy has suggested the Belgian midfielder may follow his former boss to San Siro.


His agent has added fuel to the fire by claiming Praet is ready to move on, acknowledging there is interest from both home and abroad, before admitting he's prepared to "join a big club".

"Everybody knows what Giampaolo thinks of Dennis," he said, as quoted by the Express.


"AC Milan is an important brand, it's a big name. But there are other clubs that want to sign him, especially abroad, they have already shown their interest."

Referring specifically to Arsenal's interest, he continued: "I can't add anything else now. I think you understand. Dennis is a complete footballer, and he is ready to join a big club.

"There are many clubs interested, we'll know everything in a few weeks."

The Gunners are thought to have had a €48m bid, for both Praet and Andersen, already turned down by Sampdoria, but it's likely that manager Unai Emery will persevere with his interest, given his need for midfield reinforcements.

Aaron Ramsey has departed the club to join Juventus, while Lucas Torreira's future is uncertain after he revealed his struggle with adapting to life in north London after his move, coincidentally, from Sampdoria last summer.

