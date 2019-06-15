Hakim Ziyech Keen on Arsenal's Style of Play as Rumours Swirl Over Potential €35m Ajax Exit

Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech is looking to move to a club like Arsenal this summer, with a Dutch journalist claiming that the Morocco international wants to join a team who prioritise their style of football.

The 26-year-old has emerged as one of the summer transfer window's most in-demand players following his outstanding season in Amsterdam, where he scored 21 goals and claimed 24 assists across all competitions.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

But Ziyech, according to journalist Marcel van der Kraan, isn't just looking for a big payday if he leaves Ajax this summer, as the Moroccan wants to continue playing for a club who have a clear philosophy.

"I know that the player would like to go to a club like Arsenal - they have always played good football," van der Kraan said, quoted by talkSPORT.

Ziyech's potential willingness to join Arsenal hasn't been the only new update over his future at Ajax either, as it's been pointed out that his rumoured €25m release clause is actually a myth.

Despite being reported as fact by a wide range of international outlets, an interview with Ajax chief Edwin van der Sar has recently resurfaced where he confirmed that Ziyech, in fact, doesn't have any kind of release clause in his contract.

It's most likely that the widespread belief he has a €25m release clause is nothing more than a serious case of Chinese whispers gone wrong, although it has been speculated that a gentleman's agreement could have been reached between Ziyech and the club last year.

Hakim Ziyech does not have a €25 million release clause, and nobody from or around Ajax ever stated he does. There might be some verbal and informal agreement he'll be allowed to leave for that sum, but I highly, highly doubt that. — AjaxTimes (@ajaxtimes) May 28, 2019

Fortunately for clubs interested in signing Ziyech, De Telegraaf (via The Mirror) claim Ajax are still willing to sell Ziyech in a cut-price €35m deal this summer.

Their report only names Italian side AS Roma as a club who have made an approach for Ziyech so far, but they add there are also offers on the table from teams in Germany and Spain.