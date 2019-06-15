Roger Martinez, Duvan Zapata Score to Lead Colombia Past Argentina at Copa America

James Rodriguez got the best of Lionel Messi on Saturday, leading Colombia to a win over Argentina in the teams' Copa America debut.

By Associated Press
June 15, 2019

SALVADOR, Brazil — James Rodriguez got the best of Lionel Messi in the Copa America on Saturday, leading Colombia to a 2-0 win over Argentina in the teams' debut in the South American tournament.

Rodriguez set up Roger Martinez's opening goal in the second half with a superb long pass across the pitch, and substitute Duvan Zapata scored late to seal the victory that allowed Colombia to end a 12-year winless streak against the Argentines.

Messi couldn't do enough to spark Argentina, which lost its first Copa America match since the 2007 final against Brazil. It was also the team's first opening defeat in the tournament since 1979.

Paraguay and Qatar meet in the other Group B match on Sunday in Rio de Janeiro.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message