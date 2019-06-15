SALVADOR, Brazil — James Rodriguez got the best of Lionel Messi in the Copa America on Saturday, leading Colombia to a 2-0 win over Argentina in the teams' debut in the South American tournament.

Rodriguez set up Roger Martinez's opening goal in the second half with a superb long pass across the pitch, and substitute Duvan Zapata scored late to seal the victory that allowed Colombia to end a 12-year winless streak against the Argentines.

#CA2019Telemundo ¡Qué jugada de gol! gran asistencia de @rogermartinezt9 para que Duvan Zapata definiera como "Killer" y @FCFSeleccionCol sella su triunfo ante la @Argentina pic.twitter.com/loFYMpHYLn — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 15, 2019

Messi couldn't do enough to spark Argentina, which lost its first Copa America match since the 2007 final against Brazil. It was also the team's first opening defeat in the tournament since 1979.

Paraguay and Qatar meet in the other Group B match on Sunday in Rio de Janeiro.