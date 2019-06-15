Find out how to watch Venezuela vs. Peru on Saturday, June 15.
Venezuela and Peru will face off on Saturday, June 15, in Brazil for their first action in the 2019 Copa America.
Peru, two-time South American champions, hasn't won the tournament since 1975. The team's 23-man squad includes record goalscorer Paolo Guerrero, who made his return in April after serving a suspension for doping. Guerrero is Peru's all-time leading goalscorer with 35 tallies in 93 games.
Venezuela, meanwhile, is coming off of a 3–0 victory over the United States after previously falling to Mexico and tying Ecuador. The team has never won a Copa America title.
The last time the two teams played, the game ended in a 2–2 draw.
Here's how to watch the match:
Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV channel: Telemundo
Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the match via ESPN+.
SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.