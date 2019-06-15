Venezuela and Peru will face off on Saturday, June 15, in Brazil for their first action in the 2019 Copa America.

Peru, two-time South American champions, hasn't won the tournament since 1975. The team's 23-man squad includes record goalscorer Paolo Guerrero, who made his return in April after serving a suspension for doping. Guerrero is Peru's all-time leading goalscorer with 35 tallies in 93 games.

Venezuela, meanwhile, is coming off of a 3–0 victory over the United States after previously falling to Mexico and tying Ecuador. The team has never won a Copa America title.

The last time the two teams played, the game ended in a 2–2 draw.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: Telemundo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the match via ESPN+.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.