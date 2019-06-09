Watch all the goals and key plays as the USA hosts Venezuela in a friendly in Cincinnati.
The U.S men's national team will be closer to full strength as it winds up its pre-Gold Cup slate of matches vs. Venezuela in Cincinnati on Sunday.
Coming off a surprising 1-0 loss to Jamaica with an experimental squad, more players will be available for Gregg Berhalter against a Vinotinto side that just fell to Mexico 3-1 on Wednesday night. Christian Pulisic is not yet match-ready for the U.S. after a late arrival into camp, while Tyler Adams hasn't yet joined the squad prior to the Concacaf competition. Jozy Altidore and Weston McKennie are available for selection, though, and the Americans will hope to bounce back and generate a bit more positive momentum before starting Gold Cup play on June 18.
Berhalter returned to his more familiar tactics for the match, with the team reverting to a 4-1-4-1/4-3-3 and McKennie getting the start in the midfield. A new wrinkle included the introduction of Tyler Boyd, the winger who recently completed his FIFA one-time switch from New Zealand to the USA.
Here are the lineups for both sides:
Here is your starting XI in today's match against 🇻🇪!— U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) June 9, 2019
Lineup Notes 📰 >> https://t.co/LSN8xLH3lZ pic.twitter.com/usEfUMFkSV
#Amistoso | Este es el once de la #Vinotinto para disputar su última presentación de la gira de preparación previa a la @CopaAmerica ante @ussoccer 🔥💪. | #SomosDeTallaMundial #Qatar2022ObjetivoDeTodos pic.twitter.com/k0wNoNZ588— La Vinotinto (@SeleVinotinto) June 9, 2019
The USA, which is out to defend its Gold Cup title, will play Guyana, Trinidad & Tobago and Panama in group play, with matches in St. Paul, Minn.; Cleveland, Ohio; and Kansas City, Kan.