The U.S men's national team will be closer to full strength as it winds up its pre-Gold Cup slate of matches vs. Venezuela in Cincinnati on Sunday.

Coming off a surprising 1-0 loss to Jamaica with an experimental squad, more players will be available for Gregg Berhalter against a Vinotinto side that just fell to Mexico 3-1 on Wednesday night. Christian Pulisic is not yet match-ready for the U.S. after a late arrival into camp, while Tyler Adams hasn't yet joined the squad prior to the Concacaf competition. Jozy Altidore and Weston McKennie are available for selection, though, and the Americans will hope to bounce back and generate a bit more positive momentum before starting Gold Cup play on June 18.

Berhalter returned to his more familiar tactics for the match, with the team reverting to a 4-1-4-1/4-3-3 and McKennie getting the start in the midfield. A new wrinkle included the introduction of Tyler Boyd, the winger who recently completed his FIFA one-time switch from New Zealand to the USA.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates):

Here are the lineups for both sides:

The USA, which is out to defend its Gold Cup title, will play Guyana, Trinidad & Tobago and Panama in group play, with matches in St. Paul, Minn.; Cleveland, Ohio; and Kansas City, Kan.