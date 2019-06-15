Willian Close to Signing New 2-Year Contract With Chelsea Ahead of Summer Transfer Ban

Chelsea winger Willian is close to agreeing to a new two-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

The Brazil international, who featured in their opening match against Bolivia at the Copa América, was set to enter the final year of his contract in west London next season.

But following confirmation that the club will have to serve a two-window transfer ban, Chelsea are now looking to extend some players' contracts to offer a little extra security over their respective futures.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

SunSport claims that Willian is one name on Chelsea's list, with it being added that the 30-year-old has already agreed on personal terms with the club, and formalities now have to be gone through before he can officially put pen to paper.

First signing for the club in a €35m deal from Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013, Willian has gone on to make 292 appearances for them across all competitions.

Throughout his six-year spell in west London, Willian has been heavily linked with moves elsewhere and most notably to join Barcelona.

A rumoured move to Catalonia popped up in headlines again heading into this year's summer transfer window, but Willian's new contract should put speculation with Barça on the back burners for the time being.

Although Chelsea are officially barred from signing anyone this summer - their ban specifically stops them from registering new players - the Blues will welcome January signing Christian Pulisic the club for the first time.

The USMNT star officially joined the club in a €64m deal during the January transfer window, but Pulisic was immediately loaned back to Borussia Dortmund for the remainder of the league season.