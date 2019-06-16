6 Reasons Why Inter Will Provide Serious Competition for the Serie A Title in 2019/20

It's been a tough decade for Inter.

Since their famous treble win in 2010, they have picked up just one trophy and haven't lifted any silverware for eight seasons.

Luciano Spalletti finally brought Champions League football back to the Giuseppe Meazza after a six-year absence, but this summer's arrival of serial winner Antonio Conte could lift Inter to the next level.

For the first time since that treble-winning season, Inter possess the most talented coach in Serie A and look in a great position to compete with the very best.

Here are 6 reasons why they will challenge for the Scudetto this coming campaign.

1. Antonio Conte

As a manager, he's been a success everywhere that he's been. Before he revived Juventus he'd lead both Bari and Siena to promotion from Serie B.

Prior to taking over at the Old Lady, a club he represented with distinction as a player, Juventus had been in the wilderness. Conte changed all of that and lead Juve to three consecutive Serie A titles.

He continued this success in London where he won a Premier League title and an FA Cup with Chelsea after leading the Italian national team to a respectable (if trophyless) showing at Euro 2016.

Inter now have the best coach in the league and his winning mentality, coupled with his tactical acumen will give them a huge boost going into this season.

2. No Icardi? No Problem

Despite the ongoing saga with wantaway striker Mauro Icardi, Inter seem to have little problem replacing the Argentine.

They've been heavily linked with Manchester United and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku who would add some real firepower to the front line.

With negotiations over Lukaku ongoing, Inter also have their sights on Eintracht Frankfurt's Croation Ante Rebic, who could join in a reported €40m move.

On top of this one of Icardi's potential suitors is thought to be Juventus. Should an agreement be reached with the champions, it's conceivable that it could be a player-plus-cash deal, with Juan Cuadrado or even Paulo Dybala heading the other way.

3. Refreshing The Midfield

As part of the rebuild, it's thought that Conte will look to replace 31-year old midfielder Radja Nainggolan. His off-field problems aren't in keeping with Conte's disciplinarian approach and Cagliari's 22-year old Nicolo Barella is his main target to replace him.

Already capped seven times by his country, Barella is hot property and it's thought that Inter will have to part with up to €50m to tempt him away from his beloved home town club. It looks like it could be money very well spent though.

4. A Solid Platform

Away from players joining the club, it's important to remember who they already have. Inter's standout performers last season were in defence where 34-year-old goalkeeper Samir Handanovic had another excellent season.





In front of him were the reliable duo of Milan Skriniar and Stefan de Vrij - one of Europe's best central defensive pairings.

Keeping this solid unit together will be vital if they are to challenge Juventus and the rest. To borrow a phrase from the Americans, "offence wins matches, defence wins championships."

5. A New Dawn at Juve

It's a time of change in Turin. Massimiliano Allegri departed after winning his fifth league title and Juve's unprecedented eighth in succession. Despite a comfortable Serie A campaign aided by the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, all is not rosy at the Allianz Stadium.

They were denied a shot at the Champions League trophy that they crave after a quarter-final defeat to Ajax. Hopes of another domestic double were ended when they lost to eventual winners Lazio at the semi-final stage of the Coppa Italia.

Former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri arrives with a good reputation in Italy, having run Juventus incredibly close in the title race when in charge of Napoli in 2017/18. However, with an ageing squad and the inevitable pinch that will come with a change of coach, it feels that this is Inter's best opportunity to interrupt their stranglehold on the Italian game.

6. Because No One Else Will

Napoli were the best of the rest last season, still finishing 11 points behind Juventus. Despite possessing a talented squad and a highly respected coach in Carlo Ancelotti, it remains to be seen whether the Partenopei will have the resources to mount a serious challenge next time around.

Meanwhile, AC Milan are yet to appoint their new manager following the departure of Gennaro Gattuso. Former Sampdoria boss Marco Giampaolo is expected to replace him, an appointment that will surely fail to inspire the Milan fans.

There's also a huge rebuilding job to be done at Roma and whilst Gian Piero Gasperini has worked miracles at Atalanta a title challenge remains surely a step too far for the Bergamo club.