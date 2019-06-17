Nike Unveils New 'Merlin' Ball Exclusive to Premier League for 2019/20 Season

By 90Min
June 17, 2019

Nike and the Premier League have marked the 20th anniversary of their partnership by unveiling the new 'Merlin' ball, that will be seen exclusively in the league next season. 

Nike have produced the match ball for the league since the 2000/01 season, and have come up with some smashing designs, but look to have topped themselves this time around, as their latest version is the first bespoke ball of its kind. 

In addition to the pleasing aesthetics, the ball comprises of just four fuse-welded panels, providing a bigger 'sweet spot' than ever before, something Nike promises will bring more goals to the Premier League. 

Goalkeepers being sold out by the unpredictable flight of the ball could become a thing of the past, as the 'Aerowtrack' grooves on the ball offer a more consistent flight, while new 'Urban Grip' technology means that the ball will be easier than ever to use, regardless of the conditions. 

"We wanted to design a ball that specifically illustrated the traits of Premier League football," Kieran Ronan, GM of Global Equipment at Nike, said via the Premier League website

"A ball that felt hyper-technical and precise in nature but also inspired by this English culture of living and breathing Premier League football.

"The Premier League is often described as the most dynamic league in the world and we wanted to create a ball that reflects this." 

