Brazil squares off against Venezuela in a Copa América group stage match on Tuesday evening. Kickoff from Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, Brazil, is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Brazil enters the contest atop Group A following a 3–0 win over Bolivia in the hosts' opening match. Philippe Coutinho scored twice, and Everton Soares added a late goal to give the host nation an edge. Even without the injured Neymar, Brazil remains the favorite to lift the trophy.

Venezuela, meanwhile, comes into the match following a 0-0 draw in its opening contest against Peru, with goalkeeper Wuilker Farinez starring in the tie. Venezuela will be without Luis Del Pino Mago, who received a red card in the opening match.

Brazil enters Tuesday's fixture leading the all-time head-to-head matchup, 21–2–2.

Here's how to watch Tuesday's match:

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Telemundo

TV: Telemundo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Subscribers can also watch via ESPN+.

