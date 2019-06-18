Brazil vs. Venezuela Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Copa América

How to watch Brazil and Venezuela square off in a Copa América group stage match on Tuesday.

By Kaelen Jones
June 18, 2019

Brazil squares off against Venezuela in a Copa América group stage match on Tuesday evening. Kickoff from Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador, Brazil, is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Brazil enters the contest atop Group A following a 3–0 win over Bolivia in the hosts' opening match. Philippe Coutinho scored twice, and Everton Soares added a late goal to give the host nation an edge. Even without the injured Neymar, Brazil remains the favorite to lift the trophy.

Venezuela, meanwhile, comes into the match following a 0-0 draw in its opening contest against Peru, with goalkeeper Wuilker Farinez starring in the tie. Venezuela will be without Luis Del Pino Mago, who received a red card in the opening match.

Brazil enters Tuesday's fixture leading the all-time head-to-head matchup, 21–2–2. 

Here's how to watch Tuesday's match:

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Telemundo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via ESPN+.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

More Soccer

