Brazil's Marta Overtakes Miroslav Klose as All-Time Top Goalscorer in FIFA World Cup Tournaments

Brazil forward Marta is now the all-time top goalscorer in FIFA World Cup competitions following her second-half penalty against Italy on Tuesday evening.

Level with Germany men's legend Miroslav Klose, the 33-year-old forward sent goalkeeper Laura Giuliani the wrong way from 12 yards to make World Cup history and to help Brazil into the knockout stages of the Women's World Cup in France.

She's now three goals clear of the next highest women's scorer Abby Wambach at World Cup competitions, as well as sitting ahead of retired men's stars Ronaldo Nazário and Gerd Müller.





It's not the first record that she's broken at this tournament either, as Marta's goal against Australia last week ensured that she became the first-ever player to score in five separate instalments of the World Cup.

Widely regarded as the best female player of all time, Marta has been singled out for praise by Brazil legend Pelé and she's won six FIFA World Player of the Year awards - five of which were consecutive.

Marta was also the holder of the Ballon d'Or until very recently, when Olympique Lyonnais star Ada Hegerberg was crowned in December.

She's made 145 appearances for Brazil since making her debut over 10 years ago, going on to score 112 goals across all competitions.

During her club career, Marta has had spells Brazil and America, as well as most notably in Sweden, where she earned citizenship there in 2017.