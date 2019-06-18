UEFA Champions League Draw: 1st Qualifying Round Draw Made as Celtic Face Trip to Bosnia

By 90Min
June 18, 2019

The draw for the first qualifying round of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League has been made in Nyon, Switzerland on Tuesday afternoon.

The draw saw the British teams such as Celtic, Linfield and The New Saints discover their opponents, as they begin planning for their European journeys next season.

Celtic have been drawn to face Bosnia and Herzegovinian Premier League side FK Sarajevo. They fell at the second round of qualifying last season after a 10-2 aggregate defeat to Serie A side Atalanta. 

This will be Celtic's first ever trip to Bosnia and Herzegovina. The first leg will take place at Celtic Park on July 9th/10th, with the return fixture being played on the 16th/17th.

Here is the draw in full:

Nomme Kaldju (EST) vs Shkendija (MKD)

FK Suduva (LTU) vs Red Star Belgrade (SRB)

Ararat-Armenia (ARM) vs AIK (SWE)

Astana (KAZ) vs Cluj (ROU)

Ludogorets (BUL) vs Ferencvaros (HUN)

Partizani (ALB) vs Qarabag (AZE)

Slovan Bratislava (SVK) vs Sutjeska (MNE)

Celtic (SCO) vs FK Sarajevo (BIH)

Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA) vs Saburtalo (GEO)

Dudelange (LUX) vs Valletta (MLT)

The loser of Celtic vs Sarajevo will go into the third qualifying round of the Europa League, while the winner will progress to the second round of qualifying for the Champions League.

Under the stewardship of Neil Lennon, Celtic will be looking to qualify for the group stages, having failed to do so with Brendan Rodgers at the helm last season.

AFP/GettyImages

Incidentally, Lennon was the man in charge the last time Celtic progressed to the knockout stages of the Champions League, where they eventually lost 5-0 on aggregate to Juventus in the 2012/13 season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message