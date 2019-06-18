UEFA Champions League Draw: 1st Qualifying Round Draw Made as Celtic Face Trip to Bosnia

The draw for the first qualifying round of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League has been made in Nyon, Switzerland on Tuesday afternoon.

The draw saw the British teams such as Celtic, Linfield and The New Saints discover their opponents, as they begin planning for their European journeys next season.

🌍 #CelticFC have been drawn against FK Sarajevo in the @ChampionsLeague First Qualifying Round. 🏆🍀



Full fixture confirmation to follow. #UCL pic.twitter.com/AGagUNb6Q9 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) June 18, 2019

Celtic have been drawn to face Bosnia and Herzegovinian Premier League side FK Sarajevo. They fell at the second round of qualifying last season after a 10-2 aggregate defeat to Serie A side Atalanta.

This will be Celtic's first ever trip to Bosnia and Herzegovina. The first leg will take place at Celtic Park on July 9th/10th, with the return fixture being played on the 16th/17th.

Here is the draw in full:

Nomme Kaldju (EST) vs Shkendija (MKD)

FK Suduva (LTU) vs Red Star Belgrade (SRB)

Ararat-Armenia (ARM) vs AIK (SWE)

Astana (KAZ) vs Cluj (ROU)

Ludogorets (BUL) vs Ferencvaros (HUN)

Partizani (ALB) vs Qarabag (AZE)

Slovan Bratislava (SVK) vs Sutjeska (MNE)

Celtic (SCO) vs FK Sarajevo (BIH)

Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA) vs Saburtalo (GEO)

Dudelange (LUX) vs Valletta (MLT)

The loser of Celtic vs Sarajevo will go into the third qualifying round of the Europa League, while the winner will progress to the second round of qualifying for the Champions League.

Under the stewardship of Neil Lennon, Celtic will be looking to qualify for the group stages, having failed to do so with Brendan Rodgers at the helm last season.

AFP/GettyImages

Incidentally, Lennon was the man in charge the last time Celtic progressed to the knockout stages of the Champions League, where they eventually lost 5-0 on aggregate to Juventus in the 2012/13 season.