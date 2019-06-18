It's been 20 months since the U.S. men's national team played an official, competitive match, but that long wait ends Tuesday night at Minnesota United's Allianz Field, when the Americans open play in the Concacaf Gold Cup against Guyana.

The Americans have been reduced to playing friendlies ever since failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in October 2017 and will surely be eager to get back to meaningful games, especially considering they can match Mexico's all-time record for regional titles if they can successfully defend the trophy won two years ago. Gregg Berhalter's side isn't in the greatest form, though, entering the Gold Cup after listless friendly losses vs. Jamaica and Venezuela. The U.S. wasn't at full strength and was experimenting some for those games, but there will be no excuses if it's unable to comfortably beat the Golden Jaguars, who are ranked 177th in the world by FIFA.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here is the USA's lineup for the night:

Here are the rosters for both nations:

USA

GOALKEEPERS: Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Tyler Miller (LAFC), Zack Steffen (Manchester City)

DEFENDERS: Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Omar Gonzalez (Toronto FC), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact), Matt Miazga (Chelsea), Tim Ream (Fulham), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)

MIDFIELDERS: Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Weston McKennie (Schalke), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago Fire), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew)

FORWARDS: Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Tyler Boyd (Vitória Guimãres), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)

GUYANA

GOALKEEPERS: Akel Clark (Walking Boyz Company), Alex Murray (Santos Georgetown), Quillan Roberts (Forge FC)

DEFENDERS: Matthew Briggs (Maldon & Tiptree), Sam Cox (Hampton & Richmond Borough), Kadell Daniel (Dover Athletic), Jordan Dover (Pittsburgh Riverhounds), Liam Gordon (Dagenham & Redbridge), Kevin Layne (New Amsterdam United), Ronayne Marsh-Brown (Whitehawk), Terence Vancooten (Stevenage)

MIDFIELDERS: Elliot Bonds (Dagenham & Redbridge), Brandon Beresford (Peachtree City), Neil Danns (Bury), Stephen Duke-McKenna (Bolton Wanderers), Pernell Schultz (Western Tigers), Daniel Wilson (Western Tigers)

FORWARDS: Callum Harriot (Reading), Sheldon Holder (Morvant Caledonia United), Anthony Jeffrey (Dover Athletic), Keanu Marsh-Brown (Newport County), Terrel Ondaan (Telstar), Emery Welshman (Forge FC)