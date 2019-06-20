Neymar 'House Hunting' in Barcelona as Real Madrid Offer Player-Plus-Cash Deal for PSG Superstar

By 90Min
June 20, 2019

Reports from Spain are claiming that Real Madrid have offered a staggering €130m plus one of either Gareth Bale or James Rodriquez as they look to make a sensational swoop for Neymar.

Talk of the forward leaving Paris Saint-Germain has ramped up following reports that both the player and the club agreed a summer exit is the best solution for all parties.

Neymar has struggled with injury during his time at the Ligue 1 champions but has still amassed an impressive 51 goals in two seasons at the club.

However, near constant speculation over his happiness in France and off-the-field issues have marred Neymar's stint in the French capital, while he is no closer to his ultimate goal of winning the Ballon d'Or nor PSG to theirs of lifting the Champions League.


Talk of a move back to Spain has gathering pace in recent days following comments from PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi about ridding the club of 'celebrity behaviour'


Long-term admirers Madrid have now stepped up their interest in the Brazilian, with Mundo Deportivo (MD) claiming a bid has now been lodged.

Los Blancos president Florentino Perez famously has something of an obsession with Neymar, and would love nothing more than to sign the former Barcelona superstar. While Perez often ultimately gets what he wants, it seems Real Madrid will face competition from their Clásico rivals Barcelona.

A recent rumour claimed Barça have already offered three stars (Ivan Rakitic, Samuel Umtiti and Ousmane Dembele) plus cash in exchange for the player that left Camp Nou in 2017. Meanwhile, another report from MD claims Neymar he has sent texts to the PSG president Al-Khelaifi asking to return 'home' to Catalonia.

Furthermore, Spanish TV station GOL, as picked up by The Sun among others, state Neymar is now house hunting back in Barcelona, as a move to the La Liga champions looks increasingly likely to reach a conclusion some time this summer.

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

While it would require a colossal fee to prize Neymar away from France, PSG are now at least perhaps ready to consider sanctioning a move. 


Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu is understood to be weighing up the numerous possible manoeuvres that could see the move come to fruition. However, any deal for Neymar would surely end the possibility of Antoine Griezmann (and probably Matthijs de Ligt) moving to Camp Nou.

This could get rather interesting.

