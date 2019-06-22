Ajax Star Matthijs de Ligt Set to Join Juventus With Official Decision Expected Within Days

Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt has chosen to join Juventus this summer, snubbing interest from the likes of Barcelona, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

The 19-year-old has been at the centre of attention throughout the weeks and months leading up to the transfer window, with de Ligt most recently confirming that he wouldn't make a decision until after the UEFA Nations League tournament in Portugal.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

And while fans are still waiting for an official word about his next move, Sky in Italy are reporting that de Ligt will join Serie A champions Juventus ahead of the new season.

It's added that the only thing holding up an announcement at this stage is an agreement over personal terms in Turin, but Juventus and Ajax have settled on a £62m transfer fee.

De Ligt is believed to have rejected the chance to follow teammate Frenkie de Jong to Barcelona this summer, while a move to join Paris Saint-Germain never materialised.

Catalan journalist Oriol Domènech has added even more fuel to the fire on social media by claiming that an announcement about de Ligt's decision could be made by Tuesday 25 June.

With de Ligt set to become new manager Maurizio Sarri's first signing at Juventus, the Netherlands international will join Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey as the club's only signings so far this summer.

He'll also become Ajax's fourth sale of the summer, following de Jong, Maximilian Wöber and Daley Sinkgraven out of the exit door in Amsterdam.

Other first-team players for Ajax like Hakim Ziyech and David Neres are also expected to be moved on at some point during the summer transfer window.