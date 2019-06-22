Arsenal Continuing to Evaluate Options as Yannick Carrasco Hits Out at Dalian Yifang Treatment

Arsenal are re-evaluating their transfer options as moves for Yannick Carrasco and Ryan Fraser have seemingly come to a standstill.





Both players have heavily linked with moves to the Emirates Stadium, as the Gunners look for reinforcements this summer after missing out on qualification for next season's Champions League.

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

Carrasco has been an Arsenal target for a number of months, with a failed bid in January resulting in a loan move for Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez instead, and he's desperate to move back to Europe after a hugely publicised spat with his club Dalian Yifang.





The Belgian winger is currently suspended from the club after a number of apparent indiscretions, with a social media post hitting out the club's handling of matters unlikely to help his cause.





He remains in the crosshairs of Arsenal, with the Evening Standard reiterating that he, and Fraser, still remain targets.

The attitude of some club's leaders and teammates towards me is incomprehensible to me given my commitment and performance with the team so far. The team needs me and I want to help the team. This problem need to be solved. — Yannick Carrasco (@CarrascoY21) June 21, 2019

Dalian are currently refusing to budge from their £30m valuation, while Bournemouth winger Fraser has been offered a new deal by the club in an attempt to keep the Scotsman on the south coast.

He is valued at around £30m as well, even though he only has 12 months remaining on his current Vitality Stadium contract. He scored seven goals last season and racked up 14 assists last season, comfortably his best season in English top-flight football.

The Gunners are not flush with cash, however, and may have to offload the likes of Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan this summer in order to free up additional transfer funds. Emery's side are believed to have a budget of around £45m to play with, significantly lower than Premier League rivals.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

They are, meanwhile, in discussions with Lorient over a deal for 21-year-old winger Alexis Claude-Maurice, but he has publicly come out and admitted he wants a move to Borussia Monchengladbach.