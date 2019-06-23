Brazil star Marta made an inspiring speech to the country's next generation of female soccer players following the team's loss to France in the knockout stage of the 2019 Women's World Cup on Sunday.

Brazil lost 2–1 after Amandine Henry scored for France in the second period of extra time.

Marta, who earlier in the competition set the all-time record for World Cup scoring–men's or women's–looked directly to the camera, talking to Brazil's next generation, saying, "It's wanting more. It's training more. It's taking care of yourself more. It's being ready to play 90 plus 30 minutes. This is what I ask of the girls." She went on to say there's not going to be "Formiga" or a "Marta" forever.

"The women's game depends on you to survive," Marta went on. "So think about that. Value it more. Cry in the beginning so you can smile in the end."

Marta's message for Brazil's next generation will give you CHILLS. 💛💚 pic.twitter.com/waDAFlgM4F — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 23, 2019

France will play the winner of the Spain-United States matchup in the quarterfinals on Friday at 3 p.m. ET.