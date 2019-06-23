Brazil's Marta Gives Inspiring Speech to Next Generation Following France Loss

Screenshot via @FOXSoccer

This speech from Marta to Brazil's next generation following the team's loss to France on Sunday is awesome.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 23, 2019

Brazil star Marta made an inspiring speech to the country's next generation of female soccer players following the team's loss to France in the knockout stage of the 2019 Women's World Cup on Sunday. 

Brazil lost 2–1 after Amandine Henry scored for France in the second period of extra time.

Marta, who earlier in the competition set the all-time record for World Cup scoring–men's or women's–looked directly to the camera, talking to Brazil's next generation, saying, "It's wanting more. It's training more. It's taking care of yourself more. It's being ready to play 90 plus 30 minutes. This is what I ask of the girls." She went on to say there's not going to be "Formiga" or a "Marta" forever. 

"The women's game depends on you to survive," Marta went on. "So think about that. Value it more. Cry in the beginning so you can smile in the end."

France will play the winner of the Spain-United States matchup in the quarterfinals on Friday at 3 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message