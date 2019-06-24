Ecuador, Japan Eliminated at Copa America After Draw While Paraguay Advances

Paraguay could only cheer after losing to Colombia in Group B on Sunday, but it got the result it needed to advance after Japan and Ecuador drew—and both were subsequently eliminated—in the Copa America. 

By Associated Press
June 24, 2019

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil — Ecuador and Japan were eliminated from the Copa America after a 1-1 draw on Monday, giving Paraguay a spot in the quarterfinals of the South American competition.

Paraguay could only cheer after losing to Colombia in Group B on Sunday, but it got the result it needed to advance as one of the top two third-place finishers.

Uruguay won Group C after beating second-place Chile 1-0 in Rio de Janeiro on Monday. Uruguay ended with seven points, one more than the two-time defending champion Chile. Japan finished with two points and Ecuador with one.

The top two nations in each of the three groups advanced, along with the two best third-place finishers.

The quarterfinals will feature Brazil-Paraguay, Venezuela-Argentina, Colombia-Chile and Uruguay-Peru.

