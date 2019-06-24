France-USWNT World Cup Tickets on Sale for More Than $11K

The United States will take on France in a highly anticipated Women's World Cup quarterfinal match and ticket prices are reflecting the building excitement. 

By Charlotte Carroll
June 24, 2019

The United States will take on France in a highly anticipated Women's World Cup quarterfinal match, and the ticket prices for Friday's matchup are reflecting the building excitement. 

Tickets are on sale for more than $11,000 on the secondary market following the United State's 2–1 win over Spain on Monday. The least expensive ticket on StubHub.com is currently $716, while the most expensive one is over $11,300 to watch the defending World Cup champions take on Les Bleues. In comparison, Thursday's quarterfinal has a most expensive ticket coming in around $170.

Megan Rapinoe, who scored on two penalty kicks in the Monday win, said of Friday's game: "Hopefully a complete spectacle, just an absolute media circus. I hope it’s huge and crazy, that’s what it should be. This is the best game. This is what everybody wanted. I think we want it. Seems like they’re up for it. You guys of course are up for it, and all the fans. Maybe it’ll be a pretty even split between the fans in the stadium. We’ve been traveling pretty deep in this World Cup.

"So I hope it’s just a total s---show circus," she added. "It’s going to be totally awesome. This is what everybody wants, and these are the biggest games that you kind of dream about as a kid."

France moved on to the quarterfinals by beating Brazil 2–1 on Sunday. 

The game will be Friday at 3 p.m. ET at Parc des Princes in Paris.

