Jack Clarke Set for Immediate First-Team Action at Tottenham as £8.5m Move From Leeds Nears

Leeds United youngster Jack Clarke will compete for a place in the Tottenham Hotspur first team once Spurs complete their expected £8.5m signing of the young Englishman.

The 18-year-old, who garnered widespread attention following his breakthrough at Elland Road this season, made 25 appearances across competitions for Marcelo Bielsa's side in 2018/19, notching two goals and as many assists.



Spurs have long been seen as the winger's likeliest destination, with Daniel Levy keen to continue the club's tradition of signing young talent from the Championship.



According to a report from the Evening Standard, the two clubs are yet to officially agree on a fee, though negotiations are going well, with the north Londoners hopeful of completing a deal of around £8.5m plus add-ons for Clarke.



In addition, despite Leeds' wishes for the teenager to immediately return on loan to continue his development in Yorkshire for 2019/20, Spurs believe he has what it takes to compete for a place in the team right away, just as Dele Alli did back in 2015/16.



Mauricio Pochettino is desperate to bolster his attacking options for the upcoming campaign, especially with the likely prospect of Fernando Llorente departing the club on a free.

After not completing a transfer since the £25m capture of Lucas Moura in January 2018, the Lilywhites are also looking to back the Clarke deal up with a move for Lyon's highly rated midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, with the Frenchman said to be their principal target this window.



And, they were handed a boost in this pursuit on Tuesday, when the Ligue 1 outfit bought young midfielder Jean Lucas from Flamengo, right after the chairman had admitted that the only way Ndombele would leave is if replacements were found first.

