Naby Keita Praises 'Big Brother' Mohamed Salah for Helping Him Settle at Liverpool

By 90Min
June 25, 2019

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has heaped praise onto Mohamed Salah following his maiden season at Anfield, claiming that he's treated like a "little brother" by the Egypt international.

Months after a deal for Keita was announced, the Guinea international finally joined Liverpool last summer in a €60m move from Germany club RB Leipzig.

Keita hit the ground running on Merseyside and has largely maintained his form throughout the campaign, and the midfielder has praised Salah's influence on him during his first season in the Premier League.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"Very well, he always gives me some advice on the pitch in Liverpool," Keita told CAF (via liverpoolfc.com). "He's a nice guy who works hard. When he works at the gym, he always asks me to join him.

"He looks after me like I'm his little brother."

Keita has struggled to match his goalscoring exploits that were on show at RB Leipzig or even earlier at their sister club in Salzburg, and the midfielder couldn't even find the back of the net until a match against Southampton in April.

Having been directly involved in 63 goals in just 152 appearances for Red Bull's two clubs, however, fans remain confident that Keita's attacking quality will help him soon establish himself in Jürgen Klopp's first-team at Anfield.

Currently away with Salah at the Africa Cup of Nations, both Egypt and Guinea are currently on course to qualify through their respective groups.

Salah found himself on the winning side against Zimbabwe thanks to a first-half strike from Mahmoud Hassan, while Keita's Guinea were held to a 2-2 draw with Madagascar on matchday one.

