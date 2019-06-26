Aaron Wan-Bissaka: A Timeline of Events This Summer as Man Utd Prepare to Announce £50m Deal

Every summer we're treated to a transfer story that rumbles on for what often feels like being longer than the window itself.

The summer of 2019 had proved to be no different, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka's move from Crystal Palace to Manchester United dominating the headlines since it all kicked off on May 16.

Its a story that has ebbed and flowed for a good number of weeks now, with developments coming to light so frequently you can be forgiven for forgetting where they even began.

However, worry not as we've got you covered as we recap all that has taken place on the way towards what will is set to be one of the biggest Premier League deals this summer.

The Beginning

Seven top-flight outings for the Eagles during the 2017/18 season saw Wan-Bissaka break into the first team fold at Selhusrt Park after making his way up from the youth ranks.

His career exploded in the most previous season though, as the right back produced some fine displays week in week out, making 35 league outings on his way to becoming the club's Player of the Season.

Back in the late April, news was emanating that United were interested in Juventus' Joao Cancelo but saw Aaron Wan-Bissaka as a cheaper option. At this point it was nothing more than speculation, made more evident when a move for Everton's Richarlison was the leading name on their report.

Growing Speculation

Defensive reinforcements, most notably at right back, were Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's priority after seeing Ashley Young lambasted by Red Devils' fans for some slightly poor showings last season.

Wan-Bissaka's name continued to be mentioned, but in early May the player stated his commitment to the club as Premier League heavyweights began looking further into a potential deal. Although it must be said, United always appeared to be the front runners.

Nevertheless, Solskjaer stood firm on his belief that despite an miserable season at Old Trafford, the club could still entice players to join due to the club's stature and worldwide allure.

While rumours intensified of the Red Devils' interest, United fans where whetting their appetites when BBC Sport Journalist David Ornstein offered some hope in their pursuit, stating Wan-Bissaka was 'very much' on the club's radar.

Crystal Palace Value Their Man

Shortly after that, executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward insisted that Solskjaer would be 'supported' throughout summer as news of Palace's valuation began to surface.

In a blatant bid to deter the English footballing giants from snapping up their breakout star, the club slapped a £60m price-tag on the 21-year-old.

While no formal bids had been made at this point, United's interest was concrete, thus making the timing of Woodward's comments helpful as the Old Trafford faithful remained optimistic a deal could be struck.

The First Bids Come in

It was somewhat humorous to hear the sum of United's first bid was less than half of the Eagles' valuation, as news spread that the club were to test Palace's resolve with a £25m offer.

A derisory offer that was immediately knocked back, it took some time for Solskjaer and his army to assemble together a second proposal. While talks will clearly have been taking place behind the scenes, news of second bid didn't come about until early June.

On this occasion, United bumped up the amount to £40m which, unsurprisingly, was yet again rejected by the south London side as the club refused to budge on their £60m asking price.

Personal Terms Agreed

Even if the two clubs were at this point some way off in their valuation of the player, it didn't prevent the Wan-Bissaka holding talks with the Old Trafford hierarchy. A breakthrough was made shortly after the £40m bid was turned down, as word broke that personal terms had been agreed, with just the matter of a fee to be thrashed out.

The supposed deal was set to be a five-year long one, tying the England Under-21 international down to the club until 2024.

Having been locked in negotiations, United remained eager to avoid paying the full £60m and still harboured hopes that a reduced amount could be agreed on, while at this point it would have taken a substantial turn of events to prevent the defender from joining.

Breakthrough Met

Alas, a fee was met.





With United fans jumping for joy around the world that they wouldn't have to endure another season of Young at right back, it was reported that a deal potentially surpassing £60m with future add-ons was to be it. Which, surprisingly sounds just like Palace's original asking price?





Anywho, it then came about that a medical for the player was next on the list of formalities (although this time at £55m).

Then, it was £50m. This time with along the news that the player was traveling to Manchester to complete his medical - after polishing off the finishing touches to a five-year deal, with the option of another.

The deal should finally be announced on Thursday, putting an end to one of the most drawn-out stories this window. However, rest assured, that there are a whole host of protracted transfer sagas that will take its place.