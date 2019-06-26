Donald Trump Calls Out Megan Rapinoe, Invites USWNT to White House Win or Lose

Donald Trump called out USWNT player Megan Rapinoe after she stated she is "not going to the f------ White House."

By Charlotte Carroll
June 26, 2019

President Donald Trump called out United State women's national team star Megan Rapinoe after she stated she is "not going to the f------ White House."

Trump issued a three-thread tweet in response to Rapinoe's comments. He deleted the original tweets after calling out the wrong Twitter handle for Rapinoe. Moments later, the president posted a new set of tweets with the correct handle.

In addition to writing about his legislative agenda, he wrote, "I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job! We haven’t yet........invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT!"

Rapinoe made the comments in an interview that went viral Tuesday. In the clip, she said, "We're not going to be invited. I doubt it."

She had previously talked with Sports Illustrated's Jenny Vrentas and said she wouldn't visit the White House if the USWNT won the World Cup. Rapinoe had also caused a stir after people tried to call her out for how she's handled herself during the national anthem at the World Cup.

Following the comments, teammate Ali Krieger tweeted she will also be sitting out a White House visit.

The United States will meet France on Friday in one of the most highly anticipated quarterfinals ever in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup at Parc des Princes in Paris. The winner will face Norway or England in the semifinals.

