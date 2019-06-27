PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil — Goalkeeper Alisson made a save and Gabriel Jesus scored the decisive penalty as Brazil defeated 10-man Paraguay 4-3 in a penalty shootout to reach the semifinals of the Copa America on Thursday.

Alisson dived to his left to stop the penalty taken by defender Gustavo Gomez, and Gabriel Jesus sealed the victory to lead Brazil to its first semifinal appearance in the South American tournament since 2007.

Gabriel Jesus makes up for his miss, and slots home the winning penalty.



Brazil are onto the Semifinals! #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/1LNeRX5IMw — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 28, 2019

Jesus had a chance to score midway through the second half but his shot went just wide.

Gabriel Jesus drags his shot wide. Brazil is getting closer to breaking the deadlock. pic.twitter.com/n2YxjlsaY8 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 28, 2019

Brazil had been eliminated by Paraguay the last two times the teams met in the Copa America quarterfinals, in 2011 and 2015, both times in penalty shootouts.