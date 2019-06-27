Gabriel Jesus Scores Decisive Penalty as Brazil Advances to Copa America Semifinals

After being eliminated by Paraguay in the Copa America quarterfinals twice before, Gabriel Jesus stepped up and scored the decisive penalty to send Brazil to the semifinals. 

By Associated Press
June 27, 2019

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil — Goalkeeper Alisson made a save and Gabriel Jesus scored the decisive penalty as Brazil defeated 10-man Paraguay 4-3 in a penalty shootout to reach the semifinals of the Copa America on Thursday.

Alisson dived to his left to stop the penalty taken by defender Gustavo Gomez, and Gabriel Jesus sealed the victory to lead Brazil to its first semifinal appearance in the South American tournament since 2007.

Jesus had a chance to score midway through the second half but his shot went just wide.

Brazil had been eliminated by Paraguay the last two times the teams met in the Copa America quarterfinals, in 2011 and 2015, both times in penalty shootouts.

