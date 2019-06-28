USWNT Captain Megan Rapinoe Says Teams 'Can't Win Championships Without Gay Players'

USWNT captain Megan Rapinoe had joked that it's impossible to win a Women's World Cup without gay players, her comments coming at the end of a week in which she was criticised by US president Donald Trump.

Rapinoe scored both goals in her side's 2-1 quarter-final win over France on Friday night, and insisted after the match that she isn't motivated by 'the haters' following four days of increased media attention on her team and views.

LIONEL BONAVENTURE/GettyImages

She insisted after the match that she prefers to draw her energy from positive thoughts and – with Paris' Pride parade this Saturday – said with a grin: "Go gays! You can't win a championship without gays on your team, it's pretty much never been done before. Science, right there.





"I'm motivated by people like me, people who are fighting for the same things, and I take more energy from that than trying to prove everyone wrong all the time – that's sort of draining to me. To be gay and fabulous during Pride month at the World Cup is nice."

Asked specifically if scoring both goals after such a high-pressure week, Rapinoe explained: "I think there's always satisfaction, but I don't really get energised by 'haters' and all that. I feel like there's so many more people who love me, so I'm like 'this is great!'

LIONEL BONAVENTURE/GettyImages

"I'm more energised by that. Obviously there was tons of support internally from the group, but from friends and family too. You want to come out and have a good performance and take the chances that are given to you."





The US will play England on Tuesday night in Lyon for a place in the 2019 World Cup final, after the Lionesses beat Norway in Le Havre on Thursday.