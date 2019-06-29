Tim Weah is on the move, but he'll be staying in Ligue 1.

The 19-year-old U.S. men's national team winger has secured a transfer from PSG to Lille, and he's joined his new club on a five-year deal. Weah, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Celtic, found playing time hard to come by at PSG, stuck behind the star-studded likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani–among others–on the club's depth chart. At Celtic, Weah scored four goals in 16 appearances. He played for the USA in the U-20 World Cup, scoring two goals in helping the Americans reach the quarterfinals.

Welcome Timothy Weah!@LOSC_EN have reached an agreement with @PSG_English for the services of the #USMNT international forward, who arrives at the @StadePM on a five-year deal! pic.twitter.com/U5UA5kSb8I — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) June 29, 2019

Lille will participate in the UEFA Champions League next season after a second-place finish, winding up a healthy 16 points behind PSG in the Ligue 1 title race.

Whether the move winds up granting Weah the playing time he needs to accelerate his development remains to be seen. Lille forward Nicolas Pepe is widely reported to be on the move in a lucrative transfer, which would open minutes in the attack. Weah will also be vying for time with French veteran Loic Remy, Portuguese forward Rafael Leao and French winger Jonathan Bamba, under the guidance of manager Christope Galtier.